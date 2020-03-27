Alibaba charities hand out Covid-19 aid in lusophone Africa

Charities set up by Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and its co-founder have given Angola medical supplies to help the country cope with the coronavirus pandemic, Angola 24 Horas reports.

The news website says 20,000 Covid-19 test kits, 100,000 surgical masks and 1,000 protective suits given by the Alibaba Foundation and the Jack Ma Foundation were flown into Luanda.

The supplies are among 1.1 million test kits and 6 million surgical masks that the charities will distribute all over in Africa, Angola 24 Horas says.

Separately, a São Toméan news website, Téla Nón, reports that Covid-19 test kits, surgical gloves and surgical masks given by the Alibaba charities have been flown into São Tomé e Príncipe.