Alexis Tam to remain Macao’s man in Lisbon and Brussels

The government of Macao has announced the extension for two years of Alexis Tam Chon Weng’s term as head of the Macao Economic and Trade Delegation to Portugal.

Mr Tam will also stay on as head of the Macao Economic and Trade Delegation to the European Union, and of the Macao Economic and Trade Delegation to the World Trade Organization, the Macao Official Gazette says.

The Plataforma Macau website reports that Mr Tam studied Portuguese language and culture at the ISCTE – Lisbon University Institute and studied human resources management and strategic management at the Catholic University of Portugal.

Mr Tam also holds an honorary degree awarded by the University of Lisbon for promoting the use of the Portuguese language in Macao and mainland China, the Plataforma Macau website says.