Aldo Solar bags JinkoSolar solar panel distribution deal

JinkoSolar Co. Ltd. of China says it has given Aldo Solar the deal to distribute JinkoSolar solar panels in Brazil.

JinkoSolar announced in writing last Friday that the deal is the biggest it has yet struck outside China.

Aldo Solar will distribute about 4 million photovoltaic modules in Brazil, enough for 2 gigawatts of installed power, JinkoSolar says.

Its announcement quotes the JinkoSolar general manager for Italy and Latin America, Alberto Cuter, as saying his company will employ more Brazilians, as it expects to double next year the amount of business it does in Brazil.

The deal is fundamental to the drive by Aldo Solar to make 6 billion reals (about US$1.06 billion) worth of sales next year, the JinkoSolar announcement quotes Aldo Solar Chief Executive Aldo Teixeira as saying.