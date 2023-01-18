Aiways sold 56 cars in Portugal in 2022

Aiways, a brand from China, arrived in Portugal in April 2022 by the hand of Bergé Auto. With four dealerships opened in Portuguese soil, the manufacturer of electric car started by selling the U5. Until the last day of the year, the Chinese brand sold 56 models since it was installed in Portugal.

This is a car that comes equipped with an electric motor with 150 kW (204 hp) of power, 310 Nm of torque and a 63 kWh battery, which provides 400 kilometers of autonomy, according to the WLTP cycle. In terms of charging, the battery can be recharged in 36 minutes at 92 kWh. The price of the Aiways U5 is around 35,000 euros

Besides this model, Aiways has since launched the U6, a smaller model compared to the U5. The U6 is not yet available for order in Portugal, but it should be soon, since it was scheduled to arrive at the dealers in December 2022. The price will start at 39,000 euros.

