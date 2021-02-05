Air Macau treats passengers to Portuguese-composed music

The in-flight entertainment system on Air Macau flights now plays “The Charm of Macao” album recorded by the Macao Chinese Orchestra, the Macao Cultural Affairs Bureau says.

A written statement issued by the bureau says Portuguese composer Rão Kya wrote the music, which is inspired by the cultural heritage of Macao, and that the performance was arranged by Kuan Nai Chung, formerly music director of the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra.

Air Macau passengers can listen by connecting their electronic devices to the in-flight entertainment system by Wifi, then selecting the programme labelled “Macao’s Culture”, the bureau says.

On the programme are 11 musical pieces by the Macao Orchestra and the Macao Chinese Orchestra, the outcome of a collaborative effort by the airline and the bureau, according to the Macao Cultural Affairs Bureau statement.