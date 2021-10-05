AICEP seminar to advise on selling food and drink in China

The Portuguese trade and investment promotion agency, AICEP, will hold on October 14 an online seminar about opportunities for Portuguese companies in the food and drink business in China.

The agency announced in writing that the seminar will be conducted in English, and that attendance is free of charge.

Among the speakers will be Ana Li, the chief executive of SIAL China, a business fair held annually in Shanghai for the food and beverage industry; Edward Lou, chief executive of Chinese importer of food Easy Best; and Diogo Lacerda, the head of trade finance for Portuguese bank Millennium BCP, which is sponsoring the seminar, AICEP says.

Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd owns almost 30 per cent of Millennium BCP, the biggest single stake, according to the latest financial report by the bank.