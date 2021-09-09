AICEP holding free online seminar on e-commerce in China

The Portuguese trade and investment promotion agency, AICEP, is holding online today a seminar on opportunities for Portuguese companies in e-commerce in China.

AICEP issued a written announcement saying attendance is free of charge.

The agency says Laura Velasco of the EU SME Centre in China, Robbert Gorris of The Sovereign Group and Matias Zubimendi of the EU China IPR SME Helpdesk are among the speakers.

AICEP says Mário Quina, its delegate in the eastern Chinese city of Shanghai, is the moderator.

China accounts for over half of all business-to-consumer e-commerce worldwide, and the value of sales online in China is forecast to rise to US$2.1 trillion this year, 21 per cent more than last year, according to the AICEP announcement.