AICEP displaying Portuguese food, drink on Alibaba website

The Portuguese trade and investment promotion agency, AICEP, begins today showing Portuguese food and drink on the e-commerce website run by Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd of China, the agency says.

AICEP announced in writing that it is posting the display in cooperation with marketing consultants AMVOS Digital, with a view to cutting the costs incurred by the Portuguese sellers.

Before the display is posted, AICEP Key Account Manager João Zorrinho will present the results of a study of the potential for Portuguese suppliers of food and drink to do business electronically, the agency says.

A senior official of the Portuguese government, Eurico Brilhante Dias, and AICEP President Luís Castro Henriques will give speeches, AICEP says.

This month AICEP held online a seminar about opportunities for Portuguese companies in the food and drink business in China.