Agreement meant to help part of Portugal tap Chinese markets

The Tâmega and Sousa Business Council in northern Portugal and the Portugal-China Small and Medium Enterprises Chamber of Commerce have agreed to cooperate, the council says.

The council announced in writing that the parties to the agreement, signed on Tuesday, will together find opportunities for enterprises in the Tâmega and Sousa area to do business in China, and will arrange trade missions.

The statement quotes the head of the council, Emídio Monteiro, as saying the purpose is to help the area develop by engaging with China.

The area has top-notch construction, farming, fashion, metalworking, woodworking and furniture businesses, which offer the sorts of goods and services to suit the customer that are in demand in China, the Tâmega and Sousa Business Council statement quotes Mr Monteiro as saying.