Agent for Portuguese, Brazilian airlines attends Yiwu expo

Dragon Logistics Corp., the Chinese air cargo sales agent for TAP Air Portugal and Azul Brazilian Airlines, attended the 11th China International Electronic Commerce Expo 2021 and Digital Trade Expo, held in the eastern Chinese city of Yiwu, the China.com website reports.

The Chinese news website quotes Dragon Logistics as saying its attendance was meant to drum up business for air cargo services connecting China, Portugal and South American countries, notably Brazil.

Leading carriers in Colombia, Spain and Panama that Dragon Logistics acts for can deliver internationally goods sold online, the report quotes the company as saying.

The three-day expo ended on Tuesday, the China.com website says.

Last July Dragon Logistics announced that it had arranged for TAP Air Portugal and Azul Brazilian Airlines to transport materials intended for the effort to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.