Agency means to tap China for investment in Angola

China is among the countries that the Angolan investment and export promotion agency, Aipex, is putting most effort into tapping for private investment in Angola, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency says China is one of 27 countries that Aipex has chosen to concentrate on because of their record of investment in the sort of businesses that the Angolan authorities mean to develop.

Britain, Germany, Japan, South Korea and the United States are also among the 27, the report says.

It says concentrating on the 27 countries is part of the Aipex plan for attracting foreign direct investment this year, which the Aipex supervisory board reviewed last week.

The board also considered a draft bill on the negotiation of tax incentives for investment, Angop says.