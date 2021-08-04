Africa’s Women’s Day fair in Luanda draws Chinese companies

Over 30 Chinese-run companies in Angola were represented at a fair in Luanda held to mark Africa’s Women’s Day, the Angola Chinese News website reports.

The website says the Organization of Angolan Women and the Chinese women’s association in Angola jointly put on the fair, the first of its kind held by the organisation to honour and empower African women.

The report says the Chinese women’s association helped Chinese enterprises set up booths where they could drum up business.

On the third and last day of the fair, Saturday, the association gave the Organization of Angolan Women a piece of Chinese traditional embroidery, a memento of their first collaborative endeavour, the Angola Chinese News website says.

In a separate report, the website says the Chinese-run Hospital China Zhongtai in Luanda gave over 1,000 people medical attention free of charge during the fair.