Advaccine to play part in Brazilian trial of Inovio vaccine

The regulator of the health industry in Brazil, Anvisa, says it has given permission for a third-phase clinical trial there of a vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. of the United States.

Anvisa announced in writing that the INO-4800 vaccine will be tested on about 350 adult volunteers in the states of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul.

This follows trials in the United States, South Korea and China, Anvisa says.

In its own announcement, Inovio says it will try out INO-4800 in several countries, including China, where two clinical trials will test the suitability of the vaccine as a booster for people already inoculated with CoronaVac, a vaccine devised by Sinovac Biotech Ltd. of China.

Separately, the Reuters news agency reports that Inovio Chief Executive Joseph Kim expects the Brazilian trial to begin next month.

Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co. Ltd of China will be involved in the trial, Inovio says.