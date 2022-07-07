Acupuncture is gaining increasing popularity in Brazil

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, more and more Brazilians are becoming aware of the magical effect of traditional Chinese acupuncture therapy, which is considered an “oriental magic needle.” According to the vice president of the World Federation of Acupuncture-Moxibustion Societies, Hui Qing, the association launches annually free medical treatment in downtown, parks and favelas of São Paulo to further promote acupuncture in Brazil.

Acupuncture was introduced in Brazil in the 1980s. In 2006, the Brazilian government issued an act that approved the inclusion of acupuncture in the national healthcare system and medical insurance program, as well as in the public hospitals of Brazil.

Now, Brazil has six universities and dozens of medical institutions that offer acupuncture courses, training over 30,000 professionals yearly. Currently, there are about 150,000 acupuncturists in Brazil, among whom about 80% are professionals with medical degrees and most are Brazilian.