ACTEP says it’s time for Portuguese travel agencies to invest in China

The recent change in the regulation of the activity of travel agencies in China has created a good time for Portuguese agencies to invest in the Chinese market, stated the Association of Chinese Tourism in Portugal (ACTEP).

Travel agencies with foreign investment, which are already established or will be established in Beijing, Shanghai or Chongqing, are now authorized to organize tourist operations for Chinese to travel abroad, said the ACTEP statement.

The authorization resulted from the decision that China’s State Council approved on the 8th of October, concerning the provisional adjustment of certain provisions of the regulations on the activity of travel agencies, which will remain in force until the 8th of April, 2024, according to the press release.