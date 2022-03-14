Achievement of Guinean ambition rests on Chinese power plant

Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam of Guinea-Bissau hopes mains electricity will be available to all Guineans by the end of this year, ANG says.

Mr Gomes Nabiam said so while inspecting three substations installed as part of an electricity supply project by the Gambia River Basin Development Organization, the Guinean state-run news agency reported last Thursday.

The US$200 million project is the biggest investment involving Guinea-Bissau since the country gained independence, report quotes the prime minister as saying.

A transmission line 218 km long will bring electricity generated by the Kaleta hydroelectric power station in neighbouring Guinea-Conakry to four substations in Guinea-Bissau, including one serving the capital, Bissau, ANG says.

The Kaleta hydroelectric power station was built by China International Water & Electric Corp., a subsidiary of state-owned China Three Gorges Corp., according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.