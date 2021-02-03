Academic institutions in Macao, Portugal agree to cooperate

The Portuguese Institute of the Orient in Macao and the University of Porto Linguistics Centre in northern Portugal have agreed to cooperate in academic matters, Lusa reports, citing the institute.

The Portuguese news agency quotes a written statement issued by the institute as saying the parties have agreed to work together on training and refresher courses for teachers, scientific research, producing teaching materials and offering internships.

The report says the agreement is meant to improve the teaching of Portuguese by the institute as demand for teaching of the language grows in Asia and Oceania.

The Portuguese Institute of the Orient intends to open soon a centre for teaching Portuguese in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, Lusa says.