Academic backs closer links between China, lusophone world

The head of a think-tank in Portugal has urged the Portuguese-speaking world to weave closer ties with China to make the most of Chinese foreign policy, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Observatory for China President Rui Lourido as making the call on Monday, after a conference on China held at the Macao Scientific and Cultural Centre in Lisbon.

Mr Lourido said lusophone countries should take advantage of the development of the Chinese economy for the sake of their autonomy within Africa or Europe.

He said agreements of various sorts struck since 2014 had already woven close ties between lusophone countries and China.

The main trading partners of China in the Portuguese-speaking world are Brazil and Angola, which have surpluses in their trade with China, Lusa quotes Mr Lourido as saying.