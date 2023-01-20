Abrazpe and CCPIT Xiamen sign agreement for business promotion

The Brazilian Association of Export Processing Zones (Abrazpe) and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade of Xiamen (CCPIT Xiamen), which is a port city located on the southeast coast of China (Fujian province) with 4.29 million inhabitants, signed an economic and technological cooperation agreement in São Paulo on the 13rd of January. The event – China (Xiamen)-Brazil Economic and Trade Conference – was held in a hybrid format (face-to-face with online participation).

The aim of the cooperation agreement is to promote business integration between Xiamen and Brazil – in particular Export Processing Zones (EPZs) – for commodity trade, two-way investment and cross-border e-commerce, in addition to in-depth cooperation in other fields and personnel exchange.

The cooperation agreement was signed by the vice chairman of CCPIT Xiamen, Yan Zhiping, and the president of Abrazpe, Helson Braga.

(Source: Expressão Notícias)