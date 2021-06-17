Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao attends Seminar on Development of Traditional Chinese Medicine of the Sino-Portuguese Forum

Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), Mr Paulo Jorge Rodrigues do Espírito Santo, delivered a speech on June 16 at the opening ceremony of the Seminar on Development of Traditional Chinese Medicine of the Sino-Portuguese Forum (online seminar). Mr Espírito Santo said the hosting of the seminar would deepen the exchange and sharing of experiences between all sides in the development of traditional Chinese medicine. It would also contribute to the exploration of further cooperation opportunities, enhance economic development between all sides, and strengthen Macao’s role as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

The seminar was organised by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, and co-organised by Xiyuan Hospital of the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences. The seminar also aimed to promote international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, by enabling the exchange of experiences in the use and research of traditional Chinese medicine, as well as deepening economic and trade cooperation.