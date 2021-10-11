928 Challenge – University Competition







928 competition is co-organized by Fórum of Macau, City University of Macau, Shenzhen University and the United Nations University Institute in Macau.

This is a university competition, that aims to build bridges between China and Portuguese-speaking countries through sustainability-oriented businesses.

9️ Cities from Great Bay Area in China (GBA)

Cities from Great Bay Area in China (GBA) 2️ Special Administrative Regions (SAR)

Special Administrative Regions (SAR) 8️ Portuguese Speaking Countries (PSC)

Students participate in a 2-week Bootcamp to get insights into opportunities in China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

This is the first startup competition between students from China and Portuguese Speaking Countries focused on sustainability.

The primary purpose of the competition is to raise awareness about international business opportunities arising from the Macau platform and foster the development of young entrepreneurs with a global mindset.

We challenge Universities students and affiliates to create business plans between China and Portuguese-speaking countries through sustainability-oriented business ideas.

For the 2 Co founders of 928, José Alves and Marco Duarte Rizzolio, the Mission of the 928 Challenge is to:

Disseminate knowledge about the business environment in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and Portuguese Speaking Countries (PSC).

Deepen academic collaborations between universities in the GBA and PSC.

Develop networking and collaboration between entrepreneurship ecosystems from these regions, namely incubators, accelerators, universities, and public institutions.

Identify startup projects with the potential to be implemented and supported by investors of Macau, GBA, or PSC.

This competition is being sponsored by BNU Banco National Ultramarino, Fidelidade Seguros, CESL Asia, CEM, Millenium BCP, MdME lawyers firm and Bank of China.