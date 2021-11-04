6th Chinese Film Festival in São Paulo opens online

The 6th Chinese Film Festival in São Paulo has opened, with the films being shown online as a precaution against spreading Covid-19, the China News Service (CNS) reports.

The Chinese state-run news agency says the cultural authorities in the southeastern Brazilian state and the branch of the Confucius Institute at São Paulo State University are jointly putting on the festival.

It began on Monday with the showing of a documentary, “All In”, and 10 modern films will be shown over the 20 days of the festival, the report says.

It quotes Luo Jin of the Confucius Institute as saying the films will give Brazilians insights into Chinese culture and spur Sino-Brazilian exchanges.

The report says the title of the theme of the festival is “Long Time No See”.

The audiences can interact online with the directors, and the festival will wrap up with an online seminar about documentary production, CNS says.