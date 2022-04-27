The 2nd edition of the 928 Challenge, a competition for university students from China and Portuguese-speaking countries, is to be held in Macao in the third quarter this year. The event is co-organised by Forum Macao, City University of Macau, the University of Macau, Macau University of Science and Technology, the University of Saint Joseph, Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, the United Nations University Institute in Macau, Shenzhen University, Guangzhou University of Foreign Studies, Guangdong Polytechnic Normal University, and the Rio de Janeiro State University.

The organisers held a press conference on April 22 at the multipurpose hall of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao. Representatives from several of the named institutions attended the conference, and made a brief presentation about the 928 Challenge. They included: Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr Paulo Jorge Rodrigues do Espírito Santo; the Dean of the Faculty of Business at the City University of Macau, Prof. José Alves; the Head of the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Macau, Prof. Jerome Yen; the Vice President and Dean of the School of Business at Macau University of Science and Technology, Prof. Jacky So; the Head of the Department of Business Administration and Coordinator for Research at the University of Saint Joseph, Prof. Alexandre Lobo; the Director of the School of Tourism Management at the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, Prof. Max Zhao Weibing; and the Head of Research at the United Nations University Institute in Macau, Mr Serge Stinckwich.

The 928 Challenge aims to broaden university students’ knowledge of the international business opportunities created by the development of Macao’s role as a platform. It also seeks to set up entrepreneurship networks and cooperation partnerships between the nine cities and two administrative regions in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, and the nine Portuguese-speaking Countries, as well as to promote sustainable development and continuous cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

The Challenge will be divided into two categories: one for university students, and the other for start-up companies. The participating teams will join a two-week training programme, guided by different groups of mentors.

The event reflects the joint effort from a number of sectors, including academia, business, and the governmental sector, in order to share ideas and resources for innovation and entrepreneurship via collaboration. At the same time, it also aims at helping young people have a deeper understanding of the business environment relating to, and opportunities arising from, the cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

The organisers hope to encourage young people to participate in the 928 Challenge, so they can pursue their ideas, and also hope the event will broaden the international horizon of the students, promote youth business, and attract more investments, while giving full play to Macao’s role as a bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.