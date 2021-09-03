2021 China-Brazil International Fair for Trade in Services in progress

Deputy Secretary-General Mr Ding Tian delivers a speech

Poster of the 2021 China-Brazil International Fair for Trade in Services

The China-Brazil International Fair for Trade in Services is being held online between August 30 and September 16, 2021. This event is co-organised by the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-Operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), to deepen economic and trade exchanges and boost pragmatic cooperation on trade in services between China and Brazil, and between China and other Portuguese-speaking Countries.

The fair features a forum and an exhibition, both of which are online, under the theme “Digital starting up the future, service promoting development”. The event focuses on cooperation in technology transfer, trade in services, smart cities, smart healthcare, and cultural trade, in order ultimately to build an international platform for trade in services, that can drive to a higher level, bilateral cooperation in economic and trade matters, between China and Brazil.

The Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr Ding Tian, was invited to participate in the Forum on Trade in Services held on September 3. He delivered a speech stressing that cooperation on trade in services between China and Brazil has strong foundations, and can be an example to promote cooperation in this area between China and other Portuguese-speaking Countries.

Mr Ding said that Macao has been providing a widening range of financial, business, interpretation, legal advice, tourism, and conferences and exhibitions services, as the city grows into its role as a RMB clearing centre for Portuguese-speaking Countries, a financial services platform for small and medium-sized enterprises from China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, and a convention and exhibition centre for economic and trade cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries. He said Macao has helped deepen cooperation on trade in services between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, including Brazil, as well as assisting Portuguese-speaking Countries’ participation in the economic development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and of places in mainland China as a whole.

Mr Ding vowed that Forum Macao would strive tirelessly to explore new areas and models for cooperation, as a multilateral economic and trade cooperation mechanism between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries that seeks to tackle jointly international economic problems, and to promote development.

The 2021 China-Brazil International Fair for Trade in Services is organised by the Consulate-General of China in Rio de Janeiro, the Beijing Municipal Government, the Jiangsu Provincial Government, the Rio de Janeiro State Government, the Minas Gerais State Government, the Espírito Santo State Government, and the Bahia State Government. The fair is co-organised by the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the Union of Beijing Business Services. The fair is being broadcast online via the Weibo and Kuaishou social media platforms.