1st Brazil-China Health Forum was launched at Hospital Sírio-Libanês

The 1st Brazil-China Health Forum (FBCS), an initiative of Puyi Global, with support from Hospital Sírio-Libanês, was launched on the 14th of December at 9am. The event was held both offline and online, with participants coming from China and from all regions of Brazil.

During the opening of the event, Zhao Chengcheng, CEO of Puyi Global, highlighted the strategic importance of the initiative. According to her, Brazil and China are already great partners, but they can advance a lot in the health sector, mainly in the fight against poverty and in the quality of life and welfare of their people. Puyi Global is a private health institution focused on the Chinese community in Brazil.

At the opening, the CEO of the Sírio-Libanês Hospital, Paulo Nigro emphasized the greatness that brought together its founders in thinking the service in the health area.

(Source: Agência Brasil China)