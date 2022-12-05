19th World Congress of Chinese Medicine was held in São Paulo

The 19th World Congress of Chinese Medicine was opened in São Paulo, Brazil on the 26th of November. The theme of the two-day conference was “to promote the global development of high-quality traditional Chinese medicine and contribute to the health and well-being of people in all countries.” The occasion marked the debut of the World Congress of Traditional Chinese Medicine in South America.

The President of the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies, Ma Jianzhong, said that the Brazilian public has a high level of recognition and therapeutic acceptance of Chinese medicine and acupuncture. With the opening of the congress in South America, he hopes to build a broader platform for the development of Chinese medicine on that continent.

The representative of the Base de Cooperação Internacional China-Brasil em Medicina Chinesa said that traditional Chinese medicine has been promoted in Brazil for over 60 years, but there is still a need to strengthen education and clinical training in this area. Brazil’s rich variety of plants contributes to the local production of traditional Chinese medicine.

(Source: Xinhua Silk Road)