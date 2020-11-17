The China – Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex

Artist from Portugal, Raquel Gralheiro

Artist from Timor-Leste, Bernardino Soares

Artist from Macao, Alexandre Marreiros

The first-ever “1+3” Exhibition runs from November 19 to December 6 at the China – Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex. It is the final activity of the 12th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, the latter organised by the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao). The “1+3” Exhibition provides an opportunity for the public to get to know and experience the culture and artistic skills of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

This is the first exhibition activity to be held at the China – Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex. The “1+3” Exhibition features an exhibition of Forum Macao’s achievements, and three exhibitions by artists.

The exhibition presents the achievements of Forum Macao’s work, the history of cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, and cultural products from Portuguese-speaking Countries. Three artists have been invited to exhibit at the Complex. They are: Raquel Gralheiro from Portugal; Alexandre Marreiros, a Macao artist; and Bernardino Soares from Timor-Leste. The works of Raquel Gralheiro and Alexandre Marreiros show dynamic and dramatic art via the medium of painting. Bernardino Soares works through photography, to show the cultural customs of Timor-Leste.

To help deepen the public’s understanding of culture and the arts in the context of the Portuguese-speaking Countries, guided tours are to be provided at the venue. There are also available, the following interactive sessions: “Exchange with Artist”; and “Meeting with Delegates from Portuguese-speaking Countries”.

The exhibitions will be held in the Complex in accordance with the epidemic-prevention guidelines published by Macao’s Health Bureau. Each visitor must wear a face mask during the entire visit, and at the entrance, undergo temperature measurement and present a ‘green’ health self-certification code, as well as disinfect their hands with sterilising hand gel.

The China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex will be open to the public from Tuesday to Sunday each week during the exhibition period, from 11am to 7pm (the last entry being at 6.30pm), and admission is free. The Complex will be closed on Mondays. For more information, please visit the thematic page of the 12th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries: semanacultural.forumchinaplp.org.mo; or contact 8791 3390 or 8791 3316. Those wanting to book a guided tour, can also reach the organiser via either of the mentioned phone numbers.