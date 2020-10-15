Forum Macao News

12th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries: Online Music and Dance Performances Display Cultural Diversity

15-10-2020
  • Tunjila Tuajokota Band, from Angola
  • Singer Roberta Sá, from Brazil
  • Banda Bulimundo, from Cabo Verde
  • “Luju Opera” performance, from Jinan Municipality in Shandong Province
  • Musical MC-2 Band, from Guinea-Bissau
  • Singer Azarias Anona Samuel, from Mozambique
  • Virgem Suta Band, from Portugal
  • Singer Kalú Mendes, from São-Tomé and Príncipe
  • All About Life Band, from Timor-Leste

This content is currently available in Chinese and Portuguese. Please check back shortly for the English version.

