Forum Macao News 12th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries: Online Music and Dance Performances Display Cultural Diversity 15-10-20201 Min Read Tunjila Tuajokota Band, from AngolaSinger Roberta Sá, from BrazilBanda Bulimundo, from Cabo Verde"Luju Opera" performance, from Jinan Municipality in Shandong ProvinceMusical MC-2 Band, from Guinea-BissauSinger Azarias Anona Samuel, from MozambiqueVirgem Suta Band, from PortugalSinger Kalú Mendes, from São-Tomé and PríncipeAll About Life Band, from Timor-Leste This content is currently available in Chinese and Portuguese. Please check back shortly for the English version.