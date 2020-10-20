12th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries: Learning to cook typical local dishes drawn from across four continents – a feast of sights and colour for the tongue

Culinary instruction video from Angola

Culinary instruction video from Brazil

Culinary instruction video from Cabo Verde

Culinary instruction video from Guinea-Bissau

Culinary instruction video from Mozambique

Culinary instruction video from Portugal

Culinary instruction video from São Tomé and Príncipe

Culinary instruction video from Timor-Leste

Culinary instruction video from Goa, Damão and Diu

Culinary instruction video from Macao

The 12th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, organised by the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese Speaking Countries (Macao), will present on its website a series of videos called “Culinary Instruction on the Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Gastronomy”. Ten chefs offer advice on how to cook various dishes typical of individual Portuguese-speaking Countries and regions, and Macao. Videos also feature folk songs and images of local landscapes and attractions for a particular country, mixing those characteristic elements with information about its gastronomy.

The 10 chefs drawn respectively from Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries and regions, use fresh local ingredients and spices, to present their respective traditional dishes prepared in a typical way. Examples are: mufete stuffed fish from Angola; passion fruit mousse from Brazil; djagacida, a rice dish, from Cabo Verde; duck breast from Guinea-Bissau; tseque shrimp, chicken curry with coconut milk, and cinnamon sweet potato puree, from Mozambique; codfish pataniscas, bean rice, and crème brûlée, from Portugal; sauce on fire with tubers from São Tomé and Príncipe; ikan saboko, a grilled-fish dish in palm leaf, from Timor-Leste; grilled fish from Goa, Damão and Diu; and dark soy sauce chicken, and shrimp with spicy garlic from Macao.

Starting from October 22 (Thursday), the videos on “Culinary Instruction on the Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Gastronomy” can be viewed and enjoyed on the website of the 12th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (semanacultural.forumchinaplp.org.mo). Viewers can learn how to cook typical dishes drawn from across four continents, and experience cultural diversity via the culinary arts.