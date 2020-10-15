12th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries: Experience Diverse Cultures with Online-Offline Activities

Poster of the 12th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries

Photo of Jinan Municipality’s “Luju Theatre” performance

Art of “Tais” by Gabriela da Cunha from Timor-Leste

Music group Tunjila Tuajokota from Angola

Macao artist Alexandre Marreiros

Jewellery design by Cristina Vinhas from Portugal

The 12th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, organised by the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese Speaking Countries (Macao), will be held using a two-pronged approach – online and offline – allowing members of the public from all over the world to experience diverse Sino-Lusophone cultures in a variety of ways.

The online programmes of the Cultural Week will start from October 22, and feature almost 40 cultural presentations from an aggregate of 11 countries and regions around the world, namely Mainland China (Shandong Province), Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, Timor-Leste, Goa Damão and Diu, and Macao, showcasing music and dance arts, traditional handicraft skills, and the cultural heritage of China and of Portuguese-speaking countries. At the same time, the Cultural Week demonstrates how Macao’s role as a Platform is promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding between people, and in an innovative way.

On October 22, Mr Ding Tian, Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, together with the Ambassadors in China of Portuguese-speaking Countries, are to attend the opening ceremony for the 12th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries held at the Portuguese-speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao) (2020PLPEX).

Via one-click access to the “12th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries” website (semanacultural.forumchinaplp.org.mo), interested parties can enjoy cultural offerings: music and dance performance, drama, handicrafts, gastronomy videos, and artist exhibitions, from an aggregate of 11 countries and regions around the world.

Diverse Cultures in Cohesion and Convergence

Music and dance artists from Shandong (China) and the Portuguese-speaking Countries will display their performances online, showcasing the different characteristics of music and dance in their respective cultures. The music and dance artists include: Tunjila Tuajokota, a group from Angola; Roberta Sá from Brazil; the band Bulimundo from Cabo Verde; the Opera Luju theatre group from the municipality of Jinan in Shandong Province, Mainland China; MC-2 from Guinea-Bissau; Azarias Anona Samuel from Mozambique; Virgem Suta from Portugal; and the group All About Life from Timor-Leste. Their extraordinary performances will reflect characteristics of Macao’s own cultural diversity.

National Characteristics and Artisan Spirit

Demonstrations of skill by handicraft artisans from respectively Mainland China, the Portuguese-speaking Countries and regions, and Macao, display traditional cultures and sophisticated techniques in a variety of media. They include: wooden sculpture; fabrics; leather products and shoes; Lu embroidery; shadow-theatre puppetry; Makonde sculpture; jewellery; “Batê Saia” paper-cutting art; and shell crafts, with all of them respectively representing national cultural characteristics and a spirit of artisanship.

Visual Sense with Colour felt on Tongue

“Culinary instruction on the Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Gastronomy” features 10 chefs offering online advice on how to cook various dishes originating from the Portuguese-speaking Countries. The dishes are: Mufete from Angola; fish stew, and passion fruit mousse, both from Brazil; Djagacida from Cabo Verde; fish fillets with sweet potato puree from Guinea-Bissau; chicken curry with coconut milk from Mozambique; codfish pataniscas and Portuguese bean rice from Portugal; sauce on fire with São Tomé and Príncipe; tubers and beef crumb with Masala sauce from Goa, Damão and Diu; and shrimp with spicy garlic from Macao. The demonstrations offer the chance to experience culinary cultures across four continents, by learning how to cook their various dishes.

Luminous Stage with Dazzling Charm

The theatre programmes for this edition include: “O Regressado” by Horizonte Njinga Mbande from Angola; “Autumn: News of A Bare Afternoon” by Vinicius Piedade, from Brazil; “Sandra” by 50 Pessoa, from Cabo Verde; “Flexa Divina” by Ussoforal, from Guinea-Bissau; and “Alguém do “Foragidos do Pântano” by HiuKoc theatre, from Macao. By use of excellent lighting design and settings, and the quality of drama in the plot of each of work, the performances transport the imagination of the audience from a virtual theatre setting to a lifelike one. At the same time, the artistic expression of the acting and language in each work allows the audiences to experience the cultures of the respective countries.

“1+3” Exhibition offers Offline Experience

The first-ever “1+3” Exhibition at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex involves Forum Macao and three exhibitions by artists. They are: Alexandre Marreiros, a Macao artist; Raquel Gralheiro from Portugal; and Bernardino Soares from Timor-Leste. Their work manifests the power of the arts through paintings and photography collections.

The “1+3” Exhibition runs from November 19 to December 6 at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex. To help deepen the public’s understanding of culture and the arts in the context of the Portuguese-speaking Countries, guided tours are to be provided at the venue. There are also available, interactive sessions: “Exchange with Artist”; and “Meeting with Delegates from Portuguese-speaking Countries”. For further information, please visit the “12th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries” website (semanacultural.forumchinaplp.org.mo), or call 8791 3390 / 8791 3316.