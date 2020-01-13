Xi to be represented at Mozambican president’s inauguration

Chinese President Xi Jinping is sending a special envoy to represent him at the inauguration of Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

The envoy is Cai Dafeng, vice chairman of China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee, the Chinese government-run news agency quotes the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Geng Shuang, as saying on Friday.

Last week the news agency reported that the heads of state of at least 12 other countries would attend the inauguration in person, along with 3,000 other guests.

Xinhua said Mr Nyusi had secured a second term as president by winning about 73 percent of the votes in a popular election held in October.