Xi Jinping calls for greater Sino-Mozambican co-operation

Chinese President Xi Jinping has voiced hope that China and Mozambique will propel their partnership to new heights of achievement, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency says the sentiment was the gist of the message Mr Xi sent Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on the occasion of the inauguration of Mr Nyusi as head of state for a second term.

The report says the message was conveyed on Thursday by Mr Xi’s representative at the inauguration, Cai Dafeng, vice chairman of China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee.

Mr Cai called for China and Mozambique to reinforce their mutual political trust and cooperate more in practical ways, and he extolled the closeness of the Sino-Mozambican relationship.

Mozambique is thankful for the help China has given it to develop, and is hopeful that the countries will co-operate more in matters of security and increase their economic engagement, Xinhua quotes Mr Nyusi as saying.