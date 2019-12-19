Trade between China, Portuguese-speaking Countries nearly US$108.98 bln in January-September 2019

Trade in merchandise between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$108.984 billion in the period from January to September 2019. It represented a 0.05 percent increase year-on-year, according to data from China Customs.

Portuguese-speaking Countries sold goods worth US$77.732 billion to China in the first nine months of 2019 – a rise of 0.45 percent year-on-year. The value of China’s merchandise exports to those countries reached US$31.252 billion in the same period, down by 0.92 percent year-on-year, according to Chinese official data.

The total value of merchandise traded in September between the parties topped US$12.073 billion, a decrease of 6.88 percent from the previous month.

The value of China’s merchandise imports from Portuguese-speaking Countries reached US$8.359 billion, down by 9.76 percent month-to-month, according to Chinese official data. China sold goods to those countries worth US$3.714 billion in August, an increase of 0.31 percent compared with the previous month.