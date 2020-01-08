Sunda Intl, Kenda Rubber to make ceramics in Mozambique

Sunda International Group and Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd of Greater China intend to spend US$323 million on jointly building ceramics factories in Mozambique and four other African countries, Senegal, Cameroon, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ecofin Agency reports.

The African news agency says the companies have formed a joint venture for the purpose.

The report says the joint venture is called Brightstar Investment Ltd, incorporated in Mauritius.

Ceramics have become widely used by the construction industry in Africa, for both aesthetics and building solidity, as the continent undergoes a change in construction habits, the report says.

Sunda International already operates in 20 African countries but this joint venture is the Guangzhou-based group’s first venture into Portuguese-speaking Countries, Ecofin Agency says.