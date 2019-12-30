Sinotrans investment in logistics in Angola tops US$30 mln

The cumulative value of investment in Angola by Chinese logistics company Sinotrans since launching its operations in the African country in 2008 now exceeds US$30 million, Angop reports.

The Angolan news agency quotes Sinotrans Deputy Director-General Tchum Long Ning as saying his company has put “significant” money into various investments, including a logistics support warehouse in Luanda to serve other provinces of Angola.

Mr Tchum was speaking in Benguela province’s city of Lobito during the delivery ceremony of the first batch of 60 goods wagons built by Sinotrans for the Benguela Railway.

The deal between Sinotrans and the Benguela Railway could become a model for public-private partnerships in Angola, Angop quotes the executive as saying on Friday.