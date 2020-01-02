Radio show about Chinese culture aimed at lusophone audience

State-run China Radio International (CRI) begins today broadcasting to the Portuguese-speaking world a radio series about Chinese culture, the University of Macau has announced.

A written announcement issued by the University of Macau says the university’s Department of Portuguese and the Chinese-Portuguese Bilingual Teaching and Training Centre and CRI’s Department of Portuguese Language jointly produce the series of weekly programmes.

The university says the first programme in the series, entitled “Chinese Ideas” is being aired in Portugal today and will be broadcast in Brazil tomorrow.

Macau-based sinologist Giorgio Sinedino is presenting the first season of the series, which is about the Chinese philosopher, Confucius, and his work “The Analects”, the university says.

The programme is meant to give an overview of the various schools of thought in ancient China to help the lusophone audience understand the Chinese mindset and view of the world, the University of Macau says.