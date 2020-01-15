Portuguese pork exporters aim to double shipments to China

Members of the Portuguese pig-farming federation, FPAS, aim to increase the number of containers of pork they export to China to about 100 a week this year from the current 40, the 21st Century Business Herald reports.

The Chinese financial newspaper quotes the head of FPAS, Nuno Correia, as saying efforts are being made by both countries to get permission for more Portuguese slaughterhouses to begin exporting to China.

Mr Correia said the supply of pork produced in China would be steady for the next three years, but that demand there was high and the market growing.

Sales in China are changing the Portuguese pork industry, driving the two largest producers to increase its output, the 21st Century Business Herald quotes Mr Correia as saying.