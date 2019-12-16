Portuguese metro orders rolling stock from Chinese maker

The operator of the metropolitan railway in the northern Portuguese city of Oporto, Metro do Porto, has ordered 18 coaches from CRRC Tangshan Co. Ltd of China, becoming the first operator of a European metro to buy Chinese-made rolling stock, RFI reports.

The French international radio broadcaster quotes Metro do Porto as saying it will pay 49.6 million euros (about US$55.2 million) for the coaches, and for the builder to maintain them for five years.

The report says the coaches will be delivered between 2021 and 2023.

The operator of the Oporto metro needs the new rolling stock to meet passenger demand now and in the future, the report says.

The company has plans to spend 300 million euros on extending its network by 6 km and adding seven stations, RFI reports.