Parade in Lisbon to mark Lunar New Year festive season

A parade in Lisbon next Saturday, featuring a Chinese dragon dance and martial arts, will herald the Lunar New Year festive season, Time Out Lisboa reports.

The website says the Sino-Portuguese Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Chinese Embassy in Lisbon are arranging the parade.

The report says performers from Macao and the northwestern Chinese province of Shaanxi will take part.

After the morning parade, Chinese traditional handicrafts and decorations, authentic Chinese food and Chinese music will be presented at a two-day Lunar New Year fair, the Time Out Lisboa website says.

In a separate report, a Portuguese newspaper, Público, quotes Santana Carlos, an adviser to the city government and former Portuguese ambassador to China, as telling a news conference on Thursday that the celebrations reflect the importance of the Chinese community in Lisbon.