New Sino-Brazilian satellite starts transmitting images

The Brazilian National Institute for Space Research said on Monday the latest Sino-Brazilian satellite to be launched has sent its first images of Brazil back to its ground station.

The institute issued a written announcement saying the China-Brazil Earth Resource Satellite (CBERS) 4A was launched on December 20, then manoeuvred into orbit and tested thoroughly before its three cameras were switched over Brazil on December 27.

The institute says the first images were received at its Cuiabá ground station in the central Brazilian state of Mato Grosso and sent to its headquarters in the city of São Paulo for processing.

For the next three months adjustments will be made to ensure the images CBERS 4A produces are the best possible, after which the satellite will be declared operational, the institute says.