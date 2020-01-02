Mozambican power station tariff talks due to begin soon

Coal miner Ncondezi Energy Ltd expects to reach agreement before July with the state-run electricity company in Mozambique about the price of the electricity produced by a 300MW power station being built in the northern Mozambican province of Tete, the Morning Star reports.

The financial news website quotes a written statement issued by Ncondezi Energy on Tuesday as saying it will soon tell Electricidade de Moçambique EP how much it proposes to charge for the electricity.

The report says the partners of Ncondezi Energy in the Tete power station project, China Machinery Engineering Corp. and General Electric Co. of the United States, are reviewing updated engineering, procurement, construction and operations and maintenance bids.

The governments of China and Mozambique regard the power station as a key infrastructure project, the Morning Star website quotes Ncondezi Energy as saying.