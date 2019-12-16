Joint venture to assemble Chinese mobile phones in Angola

Angolan entrepreneur Horácio Moniz has said a joint venture by Fonecom of Angola and Xiaomi of China will begin assembling Xiaomi smartphones in Angola next year, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency quotes Mr Moniz as saying US$1.5 million will be invested in the factory, in the machinery it will house and in associated logistical facilities.

Mr Moniz said the joint venture would design three models specially for the Angolan market, and price the cheapest at 4,000 kwanzas (about US$8.60).

The joint venture will employ 120 workers, and intends to open two shops in Luanda, and one in each in the cities of Lubango, Benguela and Cabinda in the first half of next year.