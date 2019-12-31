Huge Japanese ship to carry Brazilian iron ore to China

Japanese shipping line NS United Kaiun Kaisha Ltd (NSU) has taken delivery of NSU Carajás, one of the biggest ore carriers in the world, and will soon begin using the ship to carry iron ore from Brazil to China, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes a written statement issued by NSU as saying Brazilian mining company Vale SA has a contract with the shipping line to use NSU Carajás for 25 years.

The report says NSU Carajás can carry 400,000 tonnes of ore, meaning the ship could carry 40 million tonnes of Brazilian iron ore to China over 25 years.

Japan Marine United Corp. built the ship in its Ariake shipyard in southern Japan, and the ship has completed its sea trials, Lusa quotes the NSU statement as saying.