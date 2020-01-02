Ex-PM Umaro Sissoco Embaló elected president of Guiné-Bissau

The elections authority in Guiné-Bissau has announced that a former prime minister, Umaro Sissoco Embaló of the Movement for Democratic Alternation, won the second round of the presidential election there, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency Xinhua says Mr Embaló had 53.55 percent of the votes in 3,139 polling stations across the country and overseas.

His opponent, Domingos Simões Pereira of the governing African Party for the Independence of Guiné and Cabo Verde, had 46.45 percent.

The turnout of voters in the second round, held on Sunday, was 761,676 or 72.67 percent of the electorate, a slightly lower proportion than in the first round, held in November, Xinhua says.