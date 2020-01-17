Envoy calls for protection of Chinese investments in Angola

China’s Ambassador to Angola Gong Tao has urged the Luanda and Beijing governments to get on with striking an agreement on the protection of Chinese investments in the African country.

A written statement issued by the Chinese Embassy in Luanda says Mr Gong made the call when he and Angolan Secretary of State for Industry Ivan Magalhães do Prado met this week to discuss industrial development in Angola and investment in it.

Mr Gong said China led many projects that serve to increase the industrial capacity of Angola and make the African country’s economy more diverse, among them industrial parks, and factories for making batteries and cleaning supplies.

He expressed hope that the Angolan government will give investors better incentives, cut red tape that hinders would-be investors and generally treat all foreign investors better, including Chinese.

Angola wishes for more Chinese investment in its industrial base, the Chinese Embassy in Luanda quotes Mr Prado as saying.