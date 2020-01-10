Entrants aplenty for Chinese-Portuguese translation contest

Over 150 teams of translators from lusophone countries are expected to compete in the fourth Global Chinese-Portuguese Translation Competition, held jointly by the Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) and the Macao government, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes MPI Portuguese Language Pedagogical and Scientific Center coordinator Gaspar Zhang Yunfeng as saying prize money amounting to 50,000 euros (about US$55,500) is on offer.

The report says Mr Zhang was speaking on Thursday in Portugal’s capital Lisbon, where he was for the first time promoting the tournament overseas.

He said MPI hoped to draw more entrants from Brazil and other lusophone countries apart from Portugal, which was well-represented in the first three contests.

MPI and the Portuguese Polytechnic Institute Coordinating Council have sign a deal to cooperate in scientific research, Lusa quotes the head of the council, Pedro Dominguinhos, as saying.