CTM, Angola Cables start joint quest for business abroad

Companhia de Telecomunicações de Macau SARL (CTM) and Angola Cables have agreed to look into expanding their telecommunications business jointly in Mainland China, Macao, Brazil and Portuguese-speaking parts of Africa, the Macao Daily News reports.

The Chinese-language newspaper says the companies mean to come up with a plan to connect the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area of China with Africa and the Americas.

The report quotes CTM Chief Executive Vandy Poon as saying Macao plays an important role in facilitating new business and investment between China and the Portuguese-speaking parts of Africa and the Americas.

The business partnership may give Africa the electronic wherewithal to catch up with other parts of the world, the Macao Daily News quotes Angola Cables Chief Executive António Nunes as saying.