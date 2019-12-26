Chinese TV starts showing Sino-Portuguese cartoon series

Chinese government-run network China Central Television (CCTV) says it has begun broadcasting a Sino-Portuguese cartoon series called “Panda and Rooster”, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes a written announcement issued by CCTV as saying its CCTV 14 channel for children is showing the 52-part series.

The report says CCTV and Portuguese television production company Stopline Films co-produced the series, one of a portfolio of CCTV co-productions with foreign partners.

The cartoon show mixes elements characteristic of China and Portugal in relating the imaginary adventures of a panda called Hehe and the Rooster of Barcelos, a character in a folk tale which is an unofficial emblem of Portugal, the report says.

The show will teach Chinese children about foreign cultures and tell the outside world stories about China, Lusa quotes the CCTV announcement as saying.