Chinese governance luminary shares his wisdom in Angola

Chinese National Academy of Governance Vice-president Xie Chuntao has visited Angola to tell Angolans about the Chinese experience of matters to do with governance and development, the academy says.

The academy, which is an arm of the Communist Party of China, issued a written statement describing Mr Xie’s visit to Africa as fruitful.

The statement says Mr Xie and his entourage had meetings with Angolan Minister of Public Administration Jesus Maiato and other Angolan officials, in which they talked about increasing Sino-Angolan cooperation.

Mr Xi also gave a speech at the Angolan Academy of Administration, in which he told an eager audience of over 100 Angolan officials about the Chinese system of governance and administration, the Chinese National Academy of Governance says.