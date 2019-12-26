Chinese entrepreneurs invest in Angolan marine fish farm

Chinese, Portuguese and South Korean entrepreneurs will jointly set up a marine fish farm off the coast of the northern Angolan province of Zaire, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency quotes an official of the province, Gouveia Pedro, as saying the fish farm will be set up next year off Tomboco, and encompass an a large area rich in shellfish, red snapper, horse mackerel, croaker, sardine, grouper and swordfish.

The marine fish farm will have accommodation onshore for its employees, and create jobs directly or indirectly for over 2,000 workers, Xinhua quotes Mr Pedro as saying.